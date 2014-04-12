Immune responses enhanced and sustained when Provenge is given after ADT in prostate cancer

US biotech firm Dendreon (Nasdaq: DNDN) has released positive preliminary data from a long-term analysis of the Phase II STAND study with its prostate cancer drug Provenge (sipuleucel-T).
The study demonstrated that tumor-specific T-cell responses appear to be enhanced and sustained when Provenge is given after androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in patients with biochemically-recurrent prostate cancer (BRPC) at high risk for metastases. These data will be presented at the 29th Annual European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress taking place from April 11-15, 2014 in Stockholm, Sweden.
“The presentation of these data at EAU highlights Dendreon’s commitment to expanding awareness and understanding of immunotherapy and Provenge in Europe as we prepare to make Provenge available to advanced prostate cancer patients beyond the United States.”
