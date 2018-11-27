Innovation in development: the disruptive advantages of experimental medicine

Paul-Peter Tak, co-founder of a cancer tech startup, provides an Expert View about innovation in development and the advantages of experimental medicine.

Just over 140 years ago, the world’s first industrial-sized research and development laboratory opened. As someone who’s devoted his working life to finding new research and development (R&D) breakthroughs, I’m envious of the explosion of activity that made the lab’s owner, Thomas Edison, one of history’s most remarkable inventors. But it’s his process of innovation that inspires me, as much as his life-changing creations.

After hitting a brick wall with one approach, he famously said: ‘I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work.’