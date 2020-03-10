Investors to give £27 million to George Health to tackle diseases

UK company George Health has announced £27 million ($35 million) in new financing to accelerate the commercialization of drugs and technologies for some of the world’s most destructive diseases.

This funding round was led by Bupa Australia, Federation Asset Management and the Australian government-backed Medical Research Commercialisation Fund Biomedical Translation Fund (MRCF BTF), managed by Brandon Capital Partners.

The investments are set to fast-track the growth of George Health Enterprises, the commercial arm of the George Institute for Global Health, and George Medicines, its late-stage drug development company.