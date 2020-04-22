Ipsen weathers pandemic impact in first quarter

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has reported growth in sales of 9.6%, reaching 654.6 million euros ($711 million) for the first quarter of 2020.
The group’s performance was driven by strong growth in its specialty care division, up 12.5% on the same period last year, with Somatuline (lanreotide), Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Decapeptyl (triptorelin) all selling well.
On the consumer healthcare side, sales were down by 21.9%, mainly due to the negative impact of the implementation of hospital central procurement and the COVID-19 pandemic.
