Wednesday 15 January 2025

Ipsen loses a quarter of value based on pause of palovarotene trials

Pharmaceutical
24 January 2020
aymeric_le_chatelier_ipsen_large

Shares in Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) have lost almost half of their value in the last 12 months, after another disastrous day for the French drugmaker on Friday.

Ipsen looked set to close around 24% down for the day, with the latest slide in shares caused by the announcement that the company had decided to pause dosing patients in studies of palovarotene.

The company has paused the global Phase III trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of palovarotene in patients with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), as well as the ongoing Phase II extension studies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Ipsen appoints new chief medical officer
14 January 2020
Biotechnology
Ipsen expands rare disease portfolio with acquisition
25 February 2019
Biotechnology
France's Ipsen looks to put 2019 behind it
13 February 2020
Biotechnology
Ipsen has not given up on rare disease drug palovarotene
26 March 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Keros Therapeutics drops another Phase II cibotercept trial
Pharmaceutical
Keros Therapeutics drops another Phase II cibotercept trial
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Verastem Oncology names Matthew Ros as COO
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly drops on disappointing guidance
15 January 2025
Biotechnology
mRNA vaccine potential touted for bird flu
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
UCB courts JPM investors with growth projections
15 January 2025
Biotechnology
Regenxbio inks MPS drugs collab with Nippon Shinyaku
15 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Menarini and Insilico in new agreement
15 January 2025

Company Spotlight

"Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company located in Seattle WA. Founded based on pioneering work performed at Seattle Children's Research Institute and Purdue University, Umoja is advancing an entirely new approach to immunotherapy designed to retool a patient's immune system in vivo."




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Keros Therapeutics drops another Phase II cibotercept trial
15 January 2025
Verastem Oncology names Matthew Ros as COO
15 January 2025
Lilly drops on disappointing guidance
15 January 2025
UCB courts JPM investors with growth projections
15 January 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze