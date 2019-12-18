Meek's bold step down from Ipsen upsets investors

In a surprise move, Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) chief executive David Meek (pictured above) has quit his position at the French drugmaker to take the helm at a small gene therapy startup, FerGene.
A subsidiary of Swiss firm Ferring Pharmaceutical, FerGene was founded in November 2019 with a $400 million investment from Blackstone Life Sciences. Ferring put in another $170 million.
The new company is developing nadofaragene firadenovec (rAd-IFN/Syn3), an investigational gene therapy, for certain people with bladder cancer.
