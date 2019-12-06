Saturday 23 November 2024

Ipsen loses Midas touch along with $2 billion in market value

Pharmaceutical
6 December 2019
ipsen-logo-big

Since taking over as chief executive in July 2016, David Meek has overseen a period of near-seamless growth at French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN), but he was hit by his first major setback on Friday.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a partial clinical hold on studies of palovarotene for the chronic treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) and multiple osteochondromas (MO) in pediatric patients, news that led Ipsen to lose $2 billion in market capitalization in Friday’s trading.

On Friday, shares in Ipsen looked set to close more than 18% down on Thursday’s close, as markets digested the announcement. The hold applies to patients under the age of 14 years who are currently participating in the Phase II and III trials. The FDA is allowing the studies to continue to treat older patients.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Strong double-digit revenue growth for Ipsen in 3rd-qtr
24 October 2019
Biotechnology
Ipsen moves to take leadership in ultra-rare bone disease
16 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen appoints new chief medical officer
14 January 2020
Biotechnology
Ipsen appoints former Sanofi Pasteur Vaccines head as CEO
29 May 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze