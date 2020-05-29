Saturday 23 November 2024

Ipsen appoints former Sanofi Pasteur Vaccines head as CEO

Biotechnology
29 May 2020
ipsen-logo-big

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN), which has been under interim management since the surprise departure of its chief executive David Meek in December last year, today announced it has appointed David Loew as its new CEO and as board member. The CEO appointment will take effect on July 1, 2020.

The Ipsen board of directors expresses its gratitude to Aymeric Le Chatelier, who steered the group very well in an exceptionally challenging environment and who will remain in the role of acting CEO until July 1, 2020 and will continue in his role of chief financial officer.

Mr Loew, a Swiss citizen, will be based at Ipsen's headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. His mission will be to ensure Ipsen's continued growth and to advance its pipeline via a long-term value-adding external innovation strategy, while fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, agility and patient centricity.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Pierre-Alain Ruffieux to jump from Roche to top job at Lonza
8 June 2020
Biotechnology
Sanofi too looks to Suzhou for biotech opportunity
9 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen reports sales and profit growth for half year 2020
30 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen names Philippe Lopes-Fernandes as EVP, chief business officer
25 September 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze