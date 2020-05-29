Ipsen appoints former Sanofi Pasteur Vaccines head as CEO

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN), which has been under interim management since the surprise departure of its chief executive David Meek in December last year, today announced it has appointed David Loew as its new CEO and as board member. The CEO appointment will take effect on July 1, 2020.

The Ipsen board of directors expresses its gratitude to Aymeric Le Chatelier, who steered the group very well in an exceptionally challenging environment and who will remain in the role of acting CEO until July 1, 2020 and will continue in his role of chief financial officer.

Mr Loew, a Swiss citizen, will be based at Ipsen's headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. His mission will be to ensure Ipsen's continued growth and to advance its pipeline via a long-term value-adding external innovation strategy, while fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, agility and patient centricity.