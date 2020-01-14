Ipsen appoints new chief medical officer

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has appointed a new chief medical officer, former Merck Serono CMO Steven Hildemann.
As well as working at the biotech unit of Merck KGaA (MRK: DE), he has held the position of associate vice president for global clinical trials at Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), in Europe.
Chief executive Aymeric Le Chatelier said: “Dr Hildemann will play a crucial role in delivering on our global medical and patient safety strategy, engaging in structured, ethical and high-quality dialogue with patients, external and internal stakeholders throughout the entire life-cycle of Ipsen’s portfolio.”
