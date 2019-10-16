Ipsen moves to take leadership in ultra-rare bone disease

Paris-based drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has inked a deal with the USA’s Blueprint Medicines (Nasdaq: BPMC) for the development and commercialization of the investigational ALK2 inhibitor BLU-782.

Blueprint has been developing the candidate, an oral targeted therapy, for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), a rare, severely disabling genetic disorder.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based firm will be eligible to receive up to $535 million in upfront, milestone and other payments, including an upfront cash payment of $25 million.