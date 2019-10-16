Ipsen moves to take leadership in ultra-rare bone disease

Paris-based drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has inked a deal with the USA’s Blueprint Medicines (Nasdaq: BPMC) for the development and commercialization of the investigational ALK2 inhibitor BLU-782.
Blueprint has been developing the candidate, an oral targeted therapy, for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), a rare, severely disabling genetic disorder.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based firm will be eligible to receive up to $535 million in upfront, milestone and other payments, including an upfront cash payment of $25 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze