Sunday 24 November 2024

Illuminating fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva

Biotechnology
Dr Nicola Davies
30 April 2022
rare_diseases_credit_depositphotos

By Dr Nicola Davies

Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) is a rare connective tissue disease characterized by heterotopic ossification, where bone growth occurs in areas where bone typically should not be present.1 Ligaments, tendons and skeletal muscles are often affected, eventually locking joints in place and constricting movement. FOP is caused by mutations on the ACVR1 gene, which codes for the activin receptor-like kinase-2 (ALK2), a crucial receptor on the bone morphogenetic protein. These mutations are often spontaneous, although the disease can be inherited as an autosomal dominant trait.2

FOP is a very rare disease, with a frequency of 1 in 2 million people and approximately 900 cases confirmed worldwide.1,2 It affects both genders and all ethnicities. Malformations in the big toes are a tell-tale sign of the disease, a characteristic that is present in all patients. Approximately 50% of patients also present with malformations in the thumbs, and some patients can have malformations of the spinal column and thigh bone. These are usually accompanied by flare-ups in the form of swellings, pain, stiffness, and fevers.1,2,3

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Ipsen moves to take leadership in ultra-rare bone disease
16 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
Illuminating Wilson disease
29 March 2022
Pharmaceutical
Illuminating Smith-Magenis syndrome
23 November 2021
Pharmaceutical
Illuminating Duchenne muscular dystrophy; treatments and research
30 September 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze