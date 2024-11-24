Dr Nicola Davies

Pharmaceutical industry consultant and commentator

Dr Nicola Davies is a leading authority on the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry. Her anthology of in-depth reports have covered many of the sector’s most important topics of today, including big data and analytics, biosimilars and investment trends. She writes columns for The Pharma Letter and other publications, and has advised and worked with big pharma companies, patient groups and the UK’s National Health Service.

Dr Davies is also on the Editorial Group of the EU Data Saves Lives initiative.



