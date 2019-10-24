Strong double-digit revenue growth for Ipsen in 3rd-qtr

Shares of French specialty pharma group Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) gained 1.8% to 93.45 euros by midday trading after it that group sales for the third-quarter of 2019, at 644.7 million euros ($716.9 million) saw growth of +16.0% as reported and +14.5% at constant exchange rates.
Revenue was driven by Specialty Care sales growth of 16.5%, reflecting strong double-digit momentum of Somatuline (lanreotide) and the continued growth from Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Decapeptyl (triptorelin).
Full-year 2019 guidance was confirmed with group sales growth of greater than +14.0% at constant currency and consolidation scope and core operating margin at around 30.0% of net sales.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze