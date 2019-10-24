Strong double-digit revenue growth for Ipsen in 3rd-qtr

Shares of French specialty pharma group Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) gained 1.8% to 93.45 euros by midday trading after it that group sales for the third-quarter of 2019, at 644.7 million euros ($716.9 million) saw growth of +16.0% as reported and +14.5% at constant exchange rates.

Revenue was driven by Specialty Care sales growth of 16.5%, reflecting strong double-digit momentum of Somatuline (lanreotide) and the continued growth from Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Decapeptyl (triptorelin).

Full-year 2019 guidance was confirmed with group sales growth of greater than +14.0% at constant currency and consolidation scope and core operating margin at around 30.0% of net sales.