JCR pulls Japanese Temcell filing; gains approval for Darbepoetin Alfa

Japanese drugmaker JCR Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4552) has withdrawn its application with the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan (MHLW) for additional marketing approval of Temcell HS Inj, allogeneic bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells, for the indication of epidermolysis bullosa (EB) (development code: JR-031EB). Following the filing of the application for EB in March 2019, JCR has had extensive discussions with the regulatory agency.
However, in the aim to demonstrate the efficacy of Temcell for EB with more clarity, JCR decided to withdraw this application for the time being. The disappointing news comes just ahead of EB Awareness Week, which takes place in the last week of October.
JCR will continue discussions with the regulatory agency to pursue the development of JR-031EB. As a pioneer in cell therapy and regenerative medicine, JCR will continue to steadily pursue its R&D activities in these fields. This announcement is expected to have a minor impact on JCR’s consolidated financial results for the year ending on March 31, 2020.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze