Saturday 23 November 2024

Karuna's 600% rise reflects schizophrenia study excitement

Biotechnology
20 November 2019
karuna_therapeutics

Shares in US biopharma Karuna Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KRTX) gained nearly 600% in the first half of the week’s trading.

On Monday, the company announced results from its Phase II trial of KarXT in acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, and the study showed a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful 11.6 point mean reduction in total positive and negative syndrome scale (PANSS) score compared to placebo.

KarXT also met the study’s secondary endpoints and demonstrated good overall tolerability, with similar discontinuation rates between KarXT and placebo.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Karuna Therapeutics and Zai Lab collaborate on KarXT in Greater China
9 November 2021
Biotechnology
Karuna names Steven Paul as chief executive
15 August 2018
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Karuna Pharma granted $8 million to develop schizophrenia candidate
20 June 2018
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Schizophrenia focus for latest Boehringer and BioMed X tie-up
14 January 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze