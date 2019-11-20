Karuna's 600% rise reflects schizophrenia study excitement

Shares in US biopharma Karuna Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KRTX) gained nearly 600% in the first half of the week’s trading.
On Monday, the company announced results from its Phase II trial of KarXT in acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, and the study showed a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful 11.6 point mean reduction in total positive and negative syndrome scale (PANSS) score compared to placebo.
KarXT also met the study’s secondary endpoints and demonstrated good overall tolerability, with similar discontinuation rates between KarXT and placebo.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze