Kyowa Kirin makes Poteligeo available in Europe for mycosis fungoides and Sézary syndrome

Having risen a percentage point rise in earlier trading, Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Kirin’s (TYO: 4151) shares closed down almost 2% at 2,725 yen today, despite announcing the roll-out of its rare blood cancer diseases drug Poteligeo (mogamulizumab) in Europe.
Specifically, the company said that that Poteligeo was now commercially available in Germany for the treatment of adult patients with the rare cancers, mycosis fungoides (MF) and Sézary syndrome (SS), who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. Poteligeo is a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody (MAb) directed against CC chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), a protein consistently expressed on cancerous cells seen in both MF and SS; once Poteligeo binds to CCR4, it increases attraction of immune cells from the immune system to destroy the cancerous cells.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze