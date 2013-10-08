Leaked Commission research documents raise questions about whose interests are being prioritized

Scientists, public health researchers and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have reacted with grave concern in light of leaked copies of the European Commission’s proposed Health Research Program 2014-2015 (part of Horizon2020) circulating in Brussels, according to a joint statement of the public health associations of Europe (IEA, ISEE, EUPHA).

They have raised questions regarding the preparation of this draft, given its failure to address the major personal, social, environmental and occupational risk factors of disease in favour of narrow research parameters focusing on biotechnology and personalised medicine.

“This program turns its back to research designed to mitigate the public health impacts of the economic crisis and underestimates the significance of health systems. All in all, this proposal does very little to address the health problems that keep people living in Europe awake at night,” said Walter Ricciardi, president of the European Public Health Association (EUPHA).