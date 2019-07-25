LEO Pharma trusting in R&D to deliver on leadership aims

Last year, Denmark-headquartered dermatology specialist LEO Pharma increased the size of its investment in R&D to 18%, compared to the 15% of the previous year.
With total 2018 revenue at 10.4 billion Danish kroner ($1.5 billion), this means an investment of nearly two billion kroner – a necessary commitment if LEO Pharma is to deliver on its 2025 targets.
"We see partnerships as key to supporting our ambition"By then, LEO Pharma wants to be the leading company in medical dermatology with a broader portfolio of treatments comprising of oral, biologic and topical treatments, and investing in therapies for rare skin diseases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze