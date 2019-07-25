LEO Pharma trusting in R&D to deliver on leadership aims

Last year, Denmark-headquartered dermatology specialist LEO Pharma increased the size of its investment in R&D to 18%, compared to the 15% of the previous year.

With total 2018 revenue at 10.4 billion Danish kroner ($1.5 billion), this means an investment of nearly two billion kroner – a necessary commitment if LEO Pharma is to deliver on its 2025 targets.

"We see partnerships as key to supporting our ambition"By then, LEO Pharma wants to be the leading company in medical dermatology with a broader portfolio of treatments comprising of oral, biologic and topical treatments, and investing in therapies for rare skin diseases.