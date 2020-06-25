Less common skin cancer added to Keytruda label in USA

The US regulator has granted another approval to New Jersey’s Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), for Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

The approval, which covers people with recurrent or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) is based on data from the Phase II KEYNOTE-629 trial.

A less common form of skin cancer, cSCC is associated with significant morbidity and a high cost of care, creating a significant impact on quality of life.