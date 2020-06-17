FDA approves Keytruda for adults and children with TMB-H solid tumors

The US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for an additional indication for Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) best-selling drug with 2019 sales of $11.08 billion, and already approved for a number of cancer indications.
The latest approval is for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with unresectable or metastatic tumor mutational burden-high (TMB-H) [≥10 mutations/megabase (mut/Mb)] solid tumors, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that have progressed following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.
The FDA also approved the FoundationOne CDx assay, from Foundation Medicine, as a companion diagnostic for pembrolizumab.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze