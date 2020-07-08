Keytruda combo pipped to the post by Roche rival

In a rare setback for immuno-oncology leader Keytruda (pembrolizumab), the US regulator on Wednesday rejected a bid for accelerated approval in liver cancer.

Together with Japanese drugmaker Eisai (TYO: 4523), developer Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) had submitted a combination therapy pairing the I-O option with Lenvima (lenvatinib).

Lenvima, a multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) marketed in Europe as Kisplyx, has been approved in this combination to treat endometrial carcinoma.