Lilly and Incyte's baricitinib nabs breakthrough status for alopecia candidate

US drugmakers Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Incyte Corp (Nasdaq: INCY) have announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to baricitinib for the treatment of alopecia areata (AA).

Baricitinib is a drug that is currently marketed as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis under the brand name Olumiant.

AA is an autoimmune disorder which can cause unpredictable hair loss on the scalp, face and other areas of the body. It does not currently have an FDA-approved treatment.