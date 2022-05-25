Lilly boosted by mirikizumab data in UC

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) closed more than 1% higher on Tuesday after announcing impressive results on mirikizumab in ulcerative colitis (UC) at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022.
In the pivotal, Phase III LUCENT-2 study, patients with UC who responded to mirikizumab at 12 weeks achieved and maintained statistically-superior and clinically-meaningful improvements at one year compared to placebo across the primary endpoint of clinical remission and all key secondary endpoints, including bowel urgency severity, using a novel, patient-reported outcome measure.
"These results are particularly meaningful for patients whose TNF inhibitors, tofacitinib or other biologic therapies have failed them"If approved, mirikizumab would become the first and only anti-interleukin (IL)23p19 treatment for people with UC.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze