Saturday 8 November 2025

Market access barriers for multinationals, but Argentina still offers attractive pharma opportunities

Biotechnology
31 May 2013

Several barriers impede market access but the regulatory landscape in Argentina is changing and attractive opportunities exist for multinational pharmaceutical companies, according to a new report from health care advisory firm Decision Resources.

After first adopting new guidelines for biological products, biosimilars, “enfermedades poco frecuentes” (rare diseases) and blood products of biological origin, Argentina then established the first 50 “tecnologias sanitarias emergentes” (emerging health technologies) for catastrophic diseases. The intent is to use health technology assessment in cost-effectiveness analyses and decision making but the operational processes needed to meet these goals are not yet transparent or well-developed.

The Argentina: Market Access Tracker service finds that, in 2013, the Argentine government added more than 200 additional drugs to the National Drug Traceability System, which track all drugs listed in the Register of Medical Specialties, and will require that agents of the National Health Insurance must certify the authenticity and traceability of drugs submitted for reimbursement. In addition, new reimbursement requirements from the “Sistema Unico de Reintegro” (Uniform Reimbursement System) have been established for catastrophic diseases, which are those diseases of low incidence and high economic impact that require long term treatment.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze