Medtronic to acquire Osteotech for $123 million, to expand biologics business

Tennessee-based Medtronic says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Osteotech for $6.50 per share in cash for each share of Osteotech common stock. The total value of the transaction is expected to be approximately $123 million.
Osteotech is a leader in the growing field of biologic products for regenerative healing, and has pioneered several innovative technology platforms including Grafton demineralized bone matrix, a family of products which has a large and growing body of evidence supporting its best-in-class bone generating capabilities. Osteotech's differentiated portfolio of biologics also includes MagniFuse Bone Grafts and Plexur Biocomposites, which are utilized in a broad range of musculoskeletal surgical procedures. In addition, Osteotech is in the midst of seeking US Food and Drug Administration clearance for the first product based upon its first-in-class HCT (Human Collagen Technology) platform, an engineered human collagen biomaterial.
The acquisition of Osteotech will complement the Medtronic Biologics business' bone healing portfolio and expand its current presence in spine, orthopedic trauma, and dental into several additional new treatment areas including joint reconstruction, foot and ankle, and sports medicine. In addition, the combined technical and product capabilities will create opportunities to develop breakthrough next-generation products.
