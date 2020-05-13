MHRA approves the first two manufacturing suites in Oxbox

UK cell and gene therapy developer Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) today announced the successful outcome of its recent UK Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) inspection, resulting in the issue of a Certificate of GMP compliance for the first two GMP manufacturing suites and supporting area such as warehouse, cold chain facilities and QC laboratories, in its new Oxbox manufacturing facility.
As previously announced the first fill/finish suite is expected to be operational by the end of the year with the other completed clean, rooms in the first phase ready for equipment installation as demand increases. Phase II will provide for the flexible expansion of a further six GMP clean room suites.
This world class facility is suitable for the manufacture of a variety of viral vectors and will more than double Oxford Biomedica’s manufacturing capacity, supporting further growth in revenues and partner programs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze