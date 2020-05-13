MHRA approves the first two manufacturing suites in Oxbox

UK cell and gene therapy developer Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) today announced the successful outcome of its recent UK Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) inspection, resulting in the issue of a Certificate of GMP compliance for the first two GMP manufacturing suites and supporting area such as warehouse, cold chain facilities and QC laboratories, in its new Oxbox manufacturing facility.

As previously announced the first fill/finish suite is expected to be operational by the end of the year with the other completed clean, rooms in the first phase ready for equipment installation as demand increases. Phase II will provide for the flexible expansion of a further six GMP clean room suites.

This world class facility is suitable for the manufacture of a variety of viral vectors and will more than double Oxford Biomedica’s manufacturing capacity, supporting further growth in revenues and partner programs.