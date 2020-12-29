Sunday 24 November 2024

Myovant inks up to $4.2 billion deal for relugolix

Biotechnology
29 December 2020
myovant_sciences

Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) has entered into a development and commercialization agreement on relugolix - a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist, in oncology and women’s health – in the USA and Canada.

The collaboration is with US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), which will also receive an exclusive option to commercialize relugolix in oncology outside the USA and Canada, excluding certain Asian countries.

Switzerland-based Myovant is a consolidated subsidiary of Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506), whose share closed up 16.5% at 1,506 yen by close of Tokyo trading today.

