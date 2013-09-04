Nanomedicine market to increase at a CAGR of 12.6%

The global nanomedicine market has been forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.57% through to 2016, driven by the emergence of nanorobotics, and the increasing use of novel nanomaterials, according to a new report added to the offering of companiesandmarkets.com.

Nanomedicine is already an established market. Unlike some other potential applications of nanotechnology, which are still largely experimental, nanomedicine has already produced a number of significant products in which the nano dimension has made a significant contribution to product effectiveness.

Sector worth $72.8 billion in 2011