NBE closes $22 million Series C for cancer drug trials

Biotechnology
10 January 2020
Swiss biotech NBE-Therapeutics has closed a $22 million Series C financing round, led by its existing shareholders Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund and the PPF Group, along with participation from all private shareholders.

These funds will enable the Basel-based firm to advance development of the lead asset NBE-002 through early clinical trials and to further strengthen the development team, management and board of the company.

The first-in-human study with NBE-002 is expected to begin by mid-2020, focusing on triple negative breast cancer and lung cancer, as well as including other solid cancer indications and lymphomas.

