New CAR-Treg cell collab for Quell Therapeutics

London-based cell therapy specialist Quell Therapeutics has kicked off a new collaboration with the Hannover Medical School, Germany, aimed at the discovery and validation of multiple Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-Treg cell therapies.
Quell Therapeutics was set up in 2019 by life sciences investment trust Syncona (LSE: SYNC), with a series A investment of £34 million ($42 million).
The firm was founded in partnership with six experts in the fields of Treg, cell engineering, solid organ transplantation and autoimmune diseases from King’s College London, University College London (UCL), and Hannover Medical School.
