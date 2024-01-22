Nick Keher named CFO at Oxford Nanopore

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LSE: ONT), a UK company delivering nanopore-based molecular sensing technology, has announced the expansion of its leadership team.

Nick Keher (pictured above) has been named chief financial officer and director, taking over from Tim Cowper, who moves into a new position as chief operating officer (COO) after performing both the role of CFO and fulfilling most of the responsibilities typically assigned to a COO, for the past five years.

"Experience and expertise of public company financial leadership in an innovative business environment"