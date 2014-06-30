NicOx launches commercial operations in Germany

Ophthalmology-focused French biotech firm NicOx (Euronext Paris: COX) has today announced the launch of its German operations.

NicOx is now promoting and selling Xailin, a new range of tear lubricants for relief of dry eye symptoms (medical devices), and AdenoPlus, an in vitro diagnostic medical device (IVDMD) to help the differential diagnosis of acute conjunctivitis, through its own sales force in Germany.

In line with its strategy, NicOx has been establishing its own commercial infrastructure in the USA and the five largest European markets. The first Xailin products, as well as AdenoPlus, were launched in the UK, Italy, Spain and France in March 2014.