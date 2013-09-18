Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

The company is also conducting research on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor, in retinal conditions. NCX 4251, a novel, patented, ophthalmic suspension of fluticasone propionate nanocrystals for topical ocular application for dry eye disease, is being developed by Ocumension Therapeutics in China under an exclusive license agreement and is available for partnering elsewhere.

Nicox generates revenue from Vyzulta in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch+Lomb, and Zerviate in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals in the US and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.