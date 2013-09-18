Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

nicox-logo-2012

Nicox

An international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health.

Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

The company is also conducting research on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor, in retinal conditions. NCX 4251, a novel, patented, ophthalmic suspension of fluticasone propionate nanocrystals for topical ocular application for dry eye disease, is being developed by Ocumension Therapeutics in China under an exclusive license agreement and is available for partnering elsewhere.

Nicox generates revenue from Vyzulta in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch+Lomb, and Zerviate in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals in the US and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Nicox News

Ocumension gains approval for Zerviate for ocular itching in China
23 September 2024
Pivotal data bode well for Nicox ahead of next Phase III readout
20 March 2024
Major shake-up as Nicox strives for success of novel eye drug
28 February 2024
Nicox and Kowa ink deal for NCX 470 in Japan
8 February 2024
More Nicox news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze