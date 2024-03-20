Monday 29 September 2025

Pivotal data bode well for Nicox ahead of next Phase III readout

Pharmaceutical
20 March 2024
Positive results from French eye drug company Nicox (Euronext: FR0013018124) have been published in the American Journal of Ophthalmology.

The data are from the pivotal MONT BLANC study, which compares NCX 470 to latanoprost in the lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP).

Nicox, which recently  sold Kowa the rights to NCX 470 in Japan, estimates that global revenues for the candidate could peak at over $300 million.

