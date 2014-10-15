Northwest Bio says DCVax-L hospital exemption program under way in Germany

US biotech firm Northwest Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: NWBO), which is developing DCVax personalized immune therapies for solid tumor cancers, says that the DCVax-L hospital exemption program that was approved by the German regulatory authority earlier this year is now under way.

The first patient with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) brain cancer has begun the treatment process, additional patients are being assessed and a waiting list has been established. The news pushed Norwest Bio’s shares 3.4% higher to $4.07 in mid-morning trading on Tuesday.

NW Bio's DCVax-L is the first immune therapy to be granted a hospital exemption approval under the German Drug Law. The scope of this includes all glioma brain cancers, both GBM (the most severe grade) and lower grade (less malignant) gliomas, and includes both newly diagnosed (ie, early stage) as well as recurrent (ie, late stage) patients. The patients must receive treatment in Germany, but may be either from Germany or from abroad.