Sunday 24 November 2024

Number of new clinical trials in Australia continues to fall

Biotechnology
8 April 2013

New figures from Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration show that the number of clinical trials undertaken in Australia has fallen for the fourth time in five years. The TGA’s latest Half-Yearly Performance Report shows 602 new clinical trials were begun in Australia in 2012, down from 635 trials in 2011 – a decline of 5%. Clinical trial numbers are down 30% from their 2007 high of 865.

Pharma trade group Medicines Australia chief executive Brendan Shaw said the ongoing decline highlights the urgent need for the government to deliver on its promise to implement major reforms that will make Australian R&D more internationally competitive.

“These reforms should have been implemented years ago,” Dr Shaw said, adding: “While we welcome the government’s recent re-commitments to the required regulatory reforms, these figures and last week’s McKeon report [The Pharma Letter April 5] on health and medical research sheet home the importance of cementing these reforms into place as soon as possible. In fact, last week’s McKeon report called for clinical trial reform to be made an ‘urgent national priority.’ Medicines Australia shares this view. Australia is recognized globally as having some of the best scientists and research infrastructure in the world and that is an important strategic advantage. But we are facing fierce international competition for clinical trial investment.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze