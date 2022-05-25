Sunday 24 November 2024

Nymox tanks as FDA rejects NDA for fexapotide

Biotechnology
25 May 2022
nymoxbig

California, USA-based biotech Nymox Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: NYMX) saw its shares plunge as much as 64% yesterday, after it said it has received a Refusal to File (RTF) letter from the Food and Drug Administration on regarding the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for fexapotide triflutate, its candidate for the treatment of benign hyperplasia (BPH).

Nymox’ position is that clarifications remain to be resolved at a follow-up meeting and that some significant inconsistencies were involved.

The letter referred to a new outstanding issue of longer-term safety data and indicated that Nymox needed to have longer-term safety data in its NDA. Longer-term full safety data (as long as six years after a single low dose non-systemic injection given one time only) was not requested by the FDA in any previous pre-NDA communications.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Antares' approved testosterone therapy to carry warning
2 October 2018
Biotechnology
Clarus Therapeutics re-submits NDA following positive Phase III results
27 June 2017
Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharma reports positive Phase III trials for its prostate drug-candidate
21 August 2015
Biotechnology
Nymox plunges as NX1207 fails Ph III endpoints
3 November 2014


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze