Ono signs deal with Dako for Opdivo companion diagnostic test

Japanese pharma company Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) and Danish diagnostic provider Dako have signed a new partnership to develop a potential diagnostic test specifically for use with Ono’s Opdivo (nivolumab) in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
This test is being investigated for its diagnostic utility to determine which patients are most likely to respond to Opdivo. The agreement reflects the increased demand for personalized medicine as a way to improve patient care and better manage health care costs by targeting treatment to the individuals most likely to benefit from it.
Jacob Thaysen, president of Agilent's Diagnostics and Genomics Group, said: “We are pleased to be chosen as Ono’s partner for the development of a companion diagnostic test for this promising drug. Today's announcement follows several other collaborative agreements in the companion diagnostics area by Agilent's Dako business.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze