Otezla's impact shown in milder psoriasis

6 May 2020
Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) Otezla (apremilast), a drug divested by Celgene ahead of its acquisition by Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), could soon be approved in a new indication after the presentation of new data.

The Californian company has announced positive top-line results from the ADVANCE trial, a Phase III, placebo-controlled study to assess the efficacy of Otezla in adults with mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis.

This study showed that oral Otezla 30mg twice daily achieved a statistically-significant improvement, compared with placebo, in the primary endpoint of the static physician's global assessment response at week 16. The trial also met its secondary endpoints.

