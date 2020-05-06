Otezla's impact shown in milder psoriasis

Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) Otezla (apremilast), a drug divested by Celgene ahead of its acquisition by Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), could soon be approved in a new indication after the presentation of new data.
The Californian company has announced positive top-line results from the ADVANCE trial, a Phase III, placebo-controlled study to assess the efficacy of Otezla in adults with mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis.
This study showed that oral Otezla 30mg twice daily achieved a statistically-significant improvement, compared with placebo, in the primary endpoint of the static physician's global assessment response at week 16. The trial also met its secondary endpoints.
