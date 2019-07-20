FDA approves third indication for Otezla

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Otezla (apremilast) 30mg twice daily (BID) for the treatment of adult patients with oral ulcers associated with Behçet’s disease, it was revealed late Friday.
Otezla, marketed by US biotech firm Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG), has been commercially available in the USA since 2014 for patients with plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.
Otezla, an oral, selective inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4), is the first and only approved treatment option for oral ulcers associated with Behçet’s Disease, a rare, chronic, multisystem inflammatory disease that is difficult to treat.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze