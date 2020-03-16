Saturday 23 November 2024

Oxford BioDynamics names new CEO

Biotechnology
16 March 2020


Oxford BioDynamics (AIM: OBD), a UK biotech focused on the discovery and development of biomarkers, based on regulatory 3D genome architecture, using its liquid biopsy platform EpiSwitch, announces that Dr Jon Burrows has been appointed as group chief executive, effective 23 March 2020.

Dr Burrows brings over 25 years of industry experience with an established track record in oncology and personalized medicine within big pharma, biotech and molecular diagnostics companies. Jon will lead the company from a base in Maryland, USA, a location which will help OBD to further expand its US presence.

Dr Burrow joins OBD from Oncology Partners, a consulting and clinical advisory firm focused on providing strategic counsel to development stage pharma, biotech, medical devices and diagnostic companies, which he co-founded.

