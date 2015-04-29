Paris-based Biocitech reports strong 2014 growth

France-based biotech cluster Biocitech has said the arrival of seven new companies last year led to a 25% increase in on-site residents. The overall revenue for the complex’s residents grew by 21%, from 51.3 million euros ($55.5 million) in 2013 to 62 million euros in 2014.

Some companies, such as Actolis, Adebiotech, Metabolium, Pharma Biot’Expert and PrimaDiag, saw revenue boosts ranging from 50% to nearly 300%. Other residents maintained a steady level of revenue and made large investments in research and development, said Biocitech. The revenue boost for Biocitech residents is largely due to a 12% increase in external clients, with the number of client contracts increasing by 80%. Other figures, such as staff numbers, preclinical and clinical studies, the number of contracts signed and the number of partnerships between residents and foreign companies, have remained stable.

Good forecasts for 2015 despite demanding conditions