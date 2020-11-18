Pfizer and BioNTech's final analysis ups vaccine efficacy to 95%

There was more good news on the COVID-19 vaccine front on Wednesday with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) announcing the final efficacy analysis in their ongoing Phase III study of their mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2.

Last week the companies announced results from an evaluable case count of 94 that showed an efficacy rate exceeding 90%.

Now they have announced the first primary objective analysis, based on 170 cases of COVID-19, as specified in the study protocol, of which 162 cases of COVID-19 were observed in the placebo group versus eight in the BNT162b2 group.