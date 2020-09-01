Sunday 24 November 2024

Pfizer sees potential in GCPR research

1 September 2020
Strasbourg, France-based G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCR) pioneer Domain Therapeutics has expanded a research collaboration with New York’s Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

Domain, which has teams working in both France and Canada, is focused on the discovery and development of new drugs in immuno-oncology, neurology and rare diseases.

The collaboration aims to profile downstream signaling pathways of a set of GPCRs potentially involved across multiple therapeutic areas.

Domain is eligible to receive unspecified upfront payments as well as R&D support, plus as potential discovery and milestone payments for future Pfizer programs which result from the work.

