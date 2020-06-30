Phase III win for out-licensed Regeneron asset

Efforts to broaden the use of interleukin ((IL)-1 blocker rilonacept have been met with Phase III success, lifting shares in Bermuda-incorporated Californian firm Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: KNSA) by neary 20% including after-hours trading.
Discovered and developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN), the therapy has been sold for some years as Arcalyst, for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated autoinflammatory syndrome (CAPS).
In 2017, Kiniksa gained the rights to develop the therapy against diseases believed to be mediated by both IL-1α and IL-1β, including recurrent pericarditis.
