Pieris gets funding to develop inhaled anticalin protein for IPF and long COVID

US clinical-stage biotech Pieris Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PIRS) today announced the development of PRS-220, an oral inhaled anticalin protein targeting connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), also known as CCN2, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
The company also announced it has been selected to receive a 14.2 million-euro (~$17.3 million) grant from the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy for the research and development of PRS-220 for post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC) pulmonary fibrosis (PASC-PF), also known as post-COVID-19 syndrome pulmonary fibrosis or “long COVID.”
There is currently no approved therapy to address PASC-PF. Clinical development of the program for both indications is expected to begin next year.
