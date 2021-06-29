Pick and mix approach works well for coronavirus vaccines

Results from a study evaluating the impact of mixing different coronavirus vaccines has found that all tested combinations produced a potent immune response among participants.
With funding from the British government, the Oxford Vaccine Group has been running the Com-Cov vaccine trial to determine the degree of flexibility doctors may have in prescribing different vaccines.
Researchers looked at the efficacy of either two doses of BNT162b2/Comirnaty, from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), two of Vaxzevria, from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), or one followed by the other.
