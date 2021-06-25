Roche's Actemra/RoActemra OKed for emergency use in COVID-19 by FDA

June 25, 2021
The US Food and Drug Administration has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Swiss pharma giant Roche’s (ROG: SIX) intravenous Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of COVID-19.
The blockbuster immunosuppressive drug is now indicated for use in hospitalized adults and pediatric patients (two years of age and older) who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). Actemra/RoActemra pulled in global sales of 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion) in full-year 2020, a rise of 32%.
