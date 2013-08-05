Sunday 24 November 2024

Plandai's upcoming weight loss study primed to outperform competing trials, say analysts

Biotechnology
5 August 2013

With a product that likely has the highest nutrient absorption rate into the bloodstream (bioavailability) in the industry, Plandai Biotechnology (OTCQB: PLPL) appears to have a leg up on the competition in a competitive product category - obesity tretment - worth hundreds of millions in annual sales, say analysts at Goldman Small Cap Research.

Later this year, Plandai plans to test the effects of Phytofare Catechin Complex in inducing weight loss, while also improving cholesterol and lowering blood pressure. The human clinical trial will involve 90 subjects, including a placebo group, over three months and will include full blood panels in addition to measuring overall weight loss and changes in fat percentages and mood. Phytofare should be able to demonstrate significant health benefits, including weight loss, owing to its higher absorption levels, the analysts note.

In a recent meta-analysis of weight loss studies, on average, green tea extract was causative for body weight loss (at least 12 weeks in length) with more weight loss occurring in those that did not habitually consume caffeine.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze