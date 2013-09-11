Plasma Tech claims patent for its product will shake up plasma biopharma market

Privately-held US firm Plasma Technologies announced the recent issuance of US patent No 8,293,242, an "Ultra-High Yield of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin" and the company's plans to commercialize its patented extraction process for plasma biologics.
The company's technology fundamentally changes the economics of blood plasma fractionation by substantially increasing the yield of alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) and intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) and makes possible the extraction of several additional therapeutically useful plasma proteins. The non-denaturing process will enable plasma-derived biologics to be differentiated on the basis of improved molecular integrity that will enhance patient tolerance, will minimize the danger of thromboembolic events and will preserve the serum half-lives of the biomolecules.
Current $15 billion global market substantially underserved
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze