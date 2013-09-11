Plasma Tech claims patent for its product will shake up plasma biopharma market

Privately-held US firm Plasma Technologies announced the recent issuance of US patent No 8,293,242, an "Ultra-High Yield of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin" and the company's plans to commercialize its patented extraction process for plasma biologics.

The company's technology fundamentally changes the economics of blood plasma fractionation by substantially increasing the yield of alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) and intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) and makes possible the extraction of several additional therapeutically useful plasma proteins. The non-denaturing process will enable plasma-derived biologics to be differentiated on the basis of improved molecular integrity that will enhance patient tolerance, will minimize the danger of thromboembolic events and will preserve the serum half-lives of the biomolecules.

Current $15 billion global market substantially underserved